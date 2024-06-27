JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 389,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 81,422 shares.The stock last traded at $56.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

