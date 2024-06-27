Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.70

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
