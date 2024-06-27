Kaspa (KAS) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.36 billion and $187.47 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,039,961,907 coins and its circulating supply is 24,039,965,710 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,034,919,535.212494 with 24,034,914,547.576775 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17670988 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $146,083,756.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

