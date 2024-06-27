Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,404. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

