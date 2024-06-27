Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.95. 168,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,853. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.11.

Several research analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

