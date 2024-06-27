Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.28

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 12394291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,907,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

