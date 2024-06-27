KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

