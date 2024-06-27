Kujira 1-Day Volume Reaches $539,069.62 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $128.83 million and approximately $539,069.62 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.17914025 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $299,732.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

