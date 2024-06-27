Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 2%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
Lara Exploration Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
