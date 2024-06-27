Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $861.74

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.74 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 847 ($10.74). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 849 ($10.77), with a volume of 89,561 shares traded.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,455.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 5,517.24%.

Insider Activity at Law Debenture

Law Debenture Company Profile

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,261.18). In other news, insider Trish Houston purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,846.23). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,261.18). Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

