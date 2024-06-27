Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 75,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 62,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market cap of C$26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

