Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

LPSIF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.