Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25,993.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

LDOS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $146.51. 206,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

