Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Argus

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 752,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

