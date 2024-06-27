Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $18.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 3,274,213 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.