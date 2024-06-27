Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Approximately 539,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 228,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Lexington Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.25. The company has a market cap of £16.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.97.

About Lexington Gold

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

