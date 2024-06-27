Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70.
Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile
Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.
