Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

LIF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

