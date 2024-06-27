Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

