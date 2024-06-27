Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $11.39 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.