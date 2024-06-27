Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of LECO opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

