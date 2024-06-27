Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Trading Up 5.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $118.95. 4,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 96,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 137,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

