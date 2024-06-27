Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LIO stock traded down GBX 6.28 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 719.72 ($9.13). 723,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 667.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,665.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($10.97).

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

