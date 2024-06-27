Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

Shares of LIO stock traded down GBX 6.28 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 719.72 ($9.13). 723,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 667.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,665.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($10.97).

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.