Lista DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.61 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $160.61 million and $209.61 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.804906 USD and is up 16.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $211,408,238.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

