Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

