Loop Capital Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $110.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $4,109,613. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

