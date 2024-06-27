Lpwm LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,268,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.