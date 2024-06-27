Lpwm LLC Has $952,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.57. 744,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,054. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

