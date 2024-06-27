LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Update

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSLPF remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $3.99.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.