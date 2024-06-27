LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Update

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSLPF remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

