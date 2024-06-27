Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Update

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
Shares of Magna Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 42,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,825. Magna Mining has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Magna Mining
