Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Update

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Magna Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 42,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,825. Magna Mining has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

