Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Stock Price Down 0%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 135.31 and last traded at 135.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 135.33.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 123.19.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

