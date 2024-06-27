MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.50 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $81.50 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,741,872 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 126,741,871.59320147 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.64381923 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,657,488.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

