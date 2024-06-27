Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.