Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Martha Cummings Sells 40,241 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 2,854,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,739,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its position in Marqeta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

