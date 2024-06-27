Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Martha Cummings Sells 40,241 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Marqeta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 2,854,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.36.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marqeta
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MQ
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.