Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.13. 3,313,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average is $452.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

