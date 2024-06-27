Matthias Seeger Buys 39,226 Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Seeger acquired 39,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($47,769.83).

Card Factory Stock Performance

LON:CARD opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.18) on Thursday. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The stock has a market cap of £322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 665.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.47.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Card Factory’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.