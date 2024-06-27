McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $258.16. 2,649,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

