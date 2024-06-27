McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 8,609,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

