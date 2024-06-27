Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CEO Denise Scots-Knight Sells 40,712 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 867,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,808. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
MREO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
