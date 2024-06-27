Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Meta Data Stock Performance
NYSE:AIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
About Meta Data
