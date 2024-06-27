Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.29 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $731,763.34 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

