Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Up 4.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94. 14,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 163,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTAL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

