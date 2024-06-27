MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $49.30 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $280.32 million and $11.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $49.30 or 0.00079994 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.97572318 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $11,081,574.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

