MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.74 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.