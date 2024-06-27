Michael H. Davidson Buys 5,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

