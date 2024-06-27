Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,236. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.