Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $158.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.39. 18,694,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.