Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

