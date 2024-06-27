Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Up 3.4%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Mitesco Trading Down 24.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
About Mitesco
Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitesco
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.