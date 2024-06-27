Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells £408,506.67 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.57, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

